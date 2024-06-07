RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: In the last meeting, the RBI decided to hold the key policy rate for the seventh consecutive time.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its by-monthly interest rate decision today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision at 10am about the RBI Monetary Policy for June 2024 after the second meeting of the RBI MPC in FY25. The Reserve Bank of India may keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% amid robust growth momentum as retail inflation hit an 11-month low in April 2024 at 4.83 per cent. The number has remained within RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 per cent...Read More
RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting: When, where to watch live
In the last meeting, the RBI decided to hold the key policy rate for the seventh consecutive time. The central bank had last changed the benchmark interest rate in February 2023.
What is expected from RBI MPC decision?
The six-member monetary policy committee is expected to retain its stance and likely to maintain its projections of 7% gross domestic product growth and 4.5% average inflation in the financial year through March 2025.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Who are the MPC members that decide repo rate
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) comprises three individuals from RBI and three outside the central bank. External members on the panel are Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, and Jayanth R Varma.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Since when has repo rate been at 6.5%
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Since February 2023, Reserve Bank of India has maintained repo rate at 6.5 percent.
The central bank is likely to maintain the status quo today as well, experts said.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: The major reason why RBI could keep interest rates unchanged?
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Experts believe that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about increasing inflation in the country.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Veg thali costs more in May than non-vegetarian meal
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Monthly "Roti Rice Rate" report by Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis noted that in May, the average cost of a vegetarian thali increased by 9 percent, owing to higher prices for onions, tomatoes, and potatoes,. The cost of a non-vegetarian meal decreased due to a drop in broiler prices.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: When was the last repo rate hike by RBI
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: RBI last hiked the repo rate to 6.5 per cent in February 2023. The central bank may keep the benchmark policy rates at the current level until October, experts have said.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Are there hints that RBI will keep policy rates unchanged?
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Yes, foreign banks expect the RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo on interest rates while remaining cautious on inflation, Bloomberg reported.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: What RBI said on Indian economy in its FY24 annual report
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: The RBI said that outlook for the Indian economy remains bright. Although, the central bank flagged increasing incidence of climate shocks which could result in considerable uncertainty to the food inflation and overall inflation outlook.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: A look at retail inflation in April
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, also known as retail inflation, eased to a 11-month low of 4.83% in April. It is however higher than the April 2023 level of 4.70 per cent, as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI).
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: What you need to know about the MPC meeting
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee commenced its June policy meeting amid robust economic growth and declining inflation. The three-day meeting began on June 5. The decision is due today- June 7.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: 3 reasons why RBI may keep repo rates unchanged
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India may maintain its current policy rates and stance owing to three major reasons:
- Volatile food prices
- Ongoing geopolitical tensions
- US Federal Reserve's extended pause on interest rates
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: RBI unlikely to cut interest rate, say experts
RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: The RBI is unlikely to cut the benchmark interest rate in its upcoming monetary policy review meeting which is taking place soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, experts said.