RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its by-monthly interest rate decision today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision at 10am about the RBI Monetary Policy for June 2024 after the second meeting of the RBI MPC in FY25. The Reserve Bank of India may keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% amid robust growth momentum as retail inflation​ hit an ​11-month low in April 2024 at 4.83 per cent​. The number has remained within RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 per cent...Read More

RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting: When, where to watch live

In the last meeting, the RBI decided to hold the key policy rate for the seventh consecutive time. The central bank had last changed the benchmark interest rate in February 2023.

What is expected from RBI MPC decision?

The six-member monetary policy committee is expected to retain its stance and likely to maintain its projections of 7% gross domestic product growth and 4.5% average inflation in the financial year through March 2025.