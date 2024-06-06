RBI to hold Monetary Policy Committee meeting on June 7: When, where to watch live

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which started on Tuesday, will be concluded on Thursday, June 7. The concluding meeting of the MPC will be presided over by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)(Bloomberg)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decisions of the MPC and release the latest monetary policy statement by at 10 am on June 7, which will be aired live.

Apart from announcing the latest decisions of the MPC and the repo rates, Das will also discuss the current domestic as well as global economic situation. After the policy announcement, the RBI governor will address a press conference at 12 pm.

The press conference will be telecast live on the official X account of the Reserve Bank of India. One can tune into the official social media handles of RBI to watch the MPC meeting live on June 7.

RBI MPC meeting on June 7: Where to watch live

Issuing instructions on how to watch the Monetary Policy Committee meeting live on Thursday, RBI tweeted from its official X handle, "Monetary Policy statement by #RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on June 07, 2023. Watch live at: https://www.youtube.com/live/a75wsrluvqg."

Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy, repo rates and any other significant details from the MPC meeting at 10 am on June 7. The address will be streamed live on the RBI YouTube channel, Facebook and X handles. Further, the RBI governor will address a press conference at 12 pm on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India will probably leave the benchmark rate of interest at 6.5% for an eighth straight meeting on Friday, according to all 34 economists polled by Bloomberg. The six-member monetary policy committee is also expected to retain its stance.

The central bank will likely maintain its projections of 7% gross domestic product growth and 4.5% average inflation in the financial year through March 2025.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)