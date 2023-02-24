Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo today: Check details

RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo today: Check details

business
Published on Feb 24, 2023 10:51 AM IST

The variable rate reverse repo is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the banking system.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference after the 600th meeting of the Central Board of RBI, in New Delhi on February 11. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

The central bank of India will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction from 10.30 am to 11 am on Friday. According to a statement from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the VRRR auction is conducted for a notified amount of 50,000 crore.

The reversal of the auction will begin at the ‘start of day’ on March 10.

What is VRRR auction, why is it done?

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank issues loans to commercial banks in case of shortage of funds. It is used to control inflation. A reverse repo is a fixed or variable interest rate at which banks lend to RBI. VRRR is a subdivision of reverse repo. The VRRR is usually undertaken to reduce surplus liquidity by withdrawing existing cash in the system.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the overall liquidity remains in excess, with average daily absorption under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) increasing to 1.6 lakh crore in the December-January period from an average of 1.4 lakh crore in October-November.

LAF allows banks to borrow money through repos and lend funds to the RBI through reverse repo agreements.

Operational guidelines:

1) According to a LiveMint report, the auction will be conducted on CBS (e-Kuber) platform and the minimum bid amount is 1 crore its multiples.

2) Banks can place multiple bids in percentage terms up to two decimal places. However, all bids higher than the repo rate will be rejected.

3) Once the auction time is over, all the bids would be arranged in ascending order and the cut-off rate would be decided in proportion to the notified amount.

4) In case of more than one successful bid at the cut-off rate, there will be an option for pro-rata allotment.

5) RBI will, however, reserve the right to (i) absorb marginally higher amount than the notified amount due to rounding effects and (ii) absorb less than the notified amount without assigning any reasons therefore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rbi rbi governor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP