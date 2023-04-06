RBI to set up portal for unclaimed deposits across bank accounts

The Reserve Bank on Thursday announced to set up a centralised portal to access details of unclaimed deposits by depositors or their beneficiaries across various banks.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)

About ₹35,000 crore unclaimed deposits as of February 2023 were transferred to RBI by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits which were not operated for 10 years or more.

In order to improve and widen the access of depositors or beneficiaries, it has been decided to develop a web portal to enable search across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for current financial year 2023-24.

State Bank of India (SBI) tops the chart of unclaimed deposits worth ₹8,086 crore followed by Punjab National Bank ₹5,340 crore, Canara Bank ₹4,558 crore and Bank of Baroda ₹3,904 crore.

The Reserve Bank on Thursday marginally revised upwards the economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 6.4 per cent.

Unveiling the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2023-24 fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the GDP growth in the first quarter of 2023-24 is expected at 7.8 per cent.

The growth for second, third and fourth quarter of the current fiscal has been projected at 6.2 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.

The World Bank in its latest 'India Development Update' (IDU) has slashed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast to 6.3 per cent, against the earlier estimate of 6.6 per cent in 2023-24.

Asian Development Bank also expects India's economic growth to moderate to 6.4 per cent due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices, as compared to 6.8 per cent expansion for the financial year ended March 2023.

