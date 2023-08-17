RBI unveils UDGAM portal to track unclaimed deposits. How to check status?

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday unveiled a centralised web portal to faciilitate the tracking of unclaimed deposits across multiple banks at one place. The central bank announced the launch of UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation) as part of its statement on Development and Regulatory Policies. The RBI said it had been carrying out public awareness campaigns from time to time to sensitise the people on the increasing trend in the amount of unclaimed deposits. The top bank said it has been encouraging the people to identify and approach their respective banks to claim unclaimed deposits.

“The launch of the web portal will aid users to identify their unclaimed deposits/ accounts and enable them to either claim the deposit amount or make their deposit accounts operative at their respective banks”, the RBI statement read. The UDGAM portal has been developed by a collaborative effort of Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt Ltd (ReBIT), Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS) and participating banks.

To begin with, users would be able to access the details of their unclaimed deposits in respect of seven banks presently available on the portal. The search facility for remaining banks on the portal would be made available in a phased manner by October 15, 2023.The seven listed banks are: 1. State Bank of India

2. Punjab National Bank

3. Central Bank of India

4. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

5. South Indian Bank Ltd.

6. DBS Bank India Ltd.

7. Citibank N.A.You can log on to UDGAM portal by clicking here. You need to register yourself on the portal. Here's how you can search for your unclaimed deposits on the portal. 1. Login to your account using your mobile number and a password. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. 2. After you enter the OTP, a page will open with a form asking you to enter the name of account holder and the name of bank. You need to enter either one of the five inputs namely PAN number, Voted ID number, driving license number and date of birth.3. If there are unclaimed deposits, the search result will lead to the account. If not, the result will display none.

