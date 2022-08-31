Realme Narzo 30 5G available at discount of up to ₹3,000: Report
Today is the last day to avail the offer, which is applicable only for payments from ICICI debit and credit cards, the report said.
If you are looking to buy a smartphone, then you can consider Realme's Narzo 30 5G, as the company is offering it a discount of up to ₹3,000, according to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. However, you should hurry up as today is the last day to avail this offer, the report said
The offer
According to the report, the discount is applicable only for prepaid orders for the device made through e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart and for payments from ICICI debit and credit cards. The starting price of the phone is ₹14,999, while that for its top model is ₹16,999; if the order is made through Amazon, then each will cost ₹3,000 less than their original price, and the corresponding figure for Flipkart is ₹1,000.
Realme Narzo 30 5G: Key features
The smartphone was launched in India in June 2021. It has a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, as well as a 5,000mAh battery, which supports quick charging of 18W. Its camera features include a 48MP camera (with black & white portrait lens and macro lens) on the rear and a 16MP one on the front.
Narzo 30 5G has a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,080*2,400 pixel. It is runs on the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. For connectivity, the device has features such as WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, 4G, GPS and USB type-C port etc.