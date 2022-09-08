Realme to launch GT Neo 3T on September 16: Key features of the upcoming smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Realme will launch GT Neo 3T, its next smartphone for the Indian market, at 12:30pm on September 16, the company has announced. Taking to Twitter, Realme described GT Neo 3T as ‘your pathway to speed’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every detail is inspired by the iconic racing flag design which carries the spirit of racing and speed! Introducing #realmeGTNeo3T, your pathway to speed. #NEOSpeedAwakens,” the tweet said.

Not much is known about the phone's features and specifications. However, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan has published a report mentioning some key features and specifications of this device.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's all you need to know about the GT Neo 3T:

(1.) In this smartphone, Realme has given a 6.62-inch full HD + AMOLED display, that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the company may launch it with RAM of up to 8GB, and internal storage of 256GB.

(2.) GT Neo 3T will come with an optical fingerprint sensor and powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. It may have a 5,000mAh, 80W fast-charging supporting battery.

(3.) For connectivity, it will have all the standard options, except the 3.5mm headphone jack.

(4.) For photography, it has three cameras on the rear, each with LED flash. The 64MP primary camera will help you shoot a 4K video at 60fps, while on the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5.) In India, this phone may have a starting price of ₹40,000. The company may make it available for sale at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON