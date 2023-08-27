Reliance AGM 2023: Date and time, where to watch, what to expect

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its annual general meeting on Monday i.e August 28, 2023. The stock market experts and investors have high expectations from this annual meeting. “Notice calling the 46th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (AGM) scheduled to be held in compliance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India through video conferencing/other audio visual means on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm IST”, RIL had said in a public notice published on leading newspapers.

RIL AGM time and date

Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani. (HT file photo)

The Reliance Industries Limited annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on August 28, 2023, i.e Monday at 2 pm IST.

Where to watch LIVE

The 46th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited will be held through video conferencing. You can watch the AGM by clicking here The AGM is being held for the first time since the listing of Jio Financial Services IPO on the stock market. The IPO was listed last Monday but had slided on its debut trade. The company's shares, however, recovered from four-day slide and ended up in positive at ₹214.50 on Friday.

What to expect

According to several media reports, the market experts and investors have high hopes from the AGM. The market is hoping for announcements related to Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, details about Jio Financial services, launch of 5G devices and company's succession plans in the future.

