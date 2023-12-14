Reliance becomes biggest wealth creator in last 5 years; surpasses TCS, Infosys: Report

Mukesh Ambani-headed Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has emerged as the largest wealth creator of not just 2023, but of the last five years. RIL has also surpassed firms like TCS and Infosys in this race. Mukesh Ambani-headed Reliance became largest wealth creator of 2023 (REUTERS)

RIL has remained the biggest wealth creator since 2018, five times in a row, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

According to the data mentioned in the report, Reliance created around ₹9.6 lakh crores of wealth so far in 2023. Meanwhile, the price to earning ration of the firm also climbed up 24 times in 2023, as compared to 15 times in 2018.

RIL has surpassed firms like Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel in wealth creation this year, retaining the top position on the survey for five years straight.

Meanwhile, a low-profile company called Lloyd Metals became the fastest wealth creator over the last five years, from 2018 to 2023. The price compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the company touched 79 percent.

Lloyd Metals ended up surpassing two firms owned by billionaire Gautam Adani - Adani Enterprises and Adani Power. Adani Enterprises was on the second position with 78 percent CAGR, while Adani Power slipped to the 5th position with 52 percent CAGR.

Top 5 wealth creating companies of India

While Mukesh Ambani's Reliance remained firm on the top spot of leading wealth creators of India, the second spot was taken by TCS, as per the Motilal Oswal report. Mentioned below is the wealth created by the top 5 companies on the list -

Reliance Industries Limited - ₹9,63,800 crore

Tata Consultancy Services - ₹6,77,400 crore

ICICI Bank - ₹4,15,500 crore

Infosys - ₹3,61,800 crore

Bharti Airtel - ₹2,80,800 crore