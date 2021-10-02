Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Reliance forms UAE unit for trading oil, petroleum products
business

Reliance forms UAE unit for trading oil, petroleum products

Published on Oct 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The company operates the world’s largest oil refining complex in the western Indian state of Gujarat.(Reuters representative image)
Bloomberg |

Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said it formed a wholly owned subsidiary in United Arab Emirates for trading in oil, petroleum and petrochemical products as well as agricultural commodities, it said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday. 

The plans follows an announcement in June that the Indian conglomerate will invest in projects of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to produce chemicals that can be used for infrastructure and consumer goods.  

Reliance has invested $1 million in the new subsidiary, called Reliance International Ltd., according to the Saturday filing. The unit has yet to start business operations. 

The investment in the new company can’t be categorized as a ‘related party transaction’ and no regulatory approvals were required, Reliance said. The company operates the world’s largest oil refining complex in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

reliance industries mukesh ambani
