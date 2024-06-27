Reliance Jio announces tariff hike from July 3, announces new Unlimited 5G data plans. Details here

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that it will increase its mobile services rates from July 3. Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.(Bloomberg)

The company has raised mobile services rates across almost all plans. This is the first hike in mobile services rates by Jio after a gap of about two-and-a-half years.

The price of the lowest recharge is being raised to ₹19, about 27% higher than ₹15 for 1 GB data add-on-pack.

The 75 GB postpaid data plan will now cost ₹449 as against ₹399 to customers. Jio has also raised the price of the popular ₹666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity to ₹799 – a hike of about 20%.

Latest Jio plans

While announcing the new plans, Jio said that it continues to uphold its promise of providing the best-quality service at the most affordable prices globally.

“With Jio True 5G - the fastest-ever 5G rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, India now leads the world in 5G. Nearly 85% of the total 5G cells operational in India are by Jio. With India’s only Stand-Alone True 5G network, Jio continues to provide superlative 5G experience with truly unlimited 5G data on its leading plans at no additional cost to its users,” it said.

Akash Ambani, chairperson, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said that the new plans are step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and Artificial Intelligence.

“The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Jio will always put our country and customer first and will continue to invest for India," he said.