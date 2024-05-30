Jio Financial Services launches beta version of JioFinance app: What it entails, how to use

Jio Financial Services announced the launch of beta version of 'JioFinance' app to offer UPI and digital banking among others. The company said that the app aims to integrate digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlement and insurance advisory. It also offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings in an all in one user-friendly interface, Jio Financial Services said. Jio Financial Services said the app is “a cutting-edge platform revolutionising daily finances and digital banking”.(REUTERS)

In a stock exchange filing, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd said the app is “a cutting-edge platform revolutionising daily finances and digital banking”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The app will cater to users of all levels of familiarity with financial technology and ensure effortless money management, the company said.

“JioFinance prioritises trust, relevance, and transparency, seeking user feedback for continual improvement towards redefining digital banking experience. Key features include instant digital account opening and streamlined bank management with the Jio payments bank account feature,” the company said.

The company has launched the beta version to invite user input for refinement, it said.

"Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments & transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive," a company spokesperson said as per news agency PTI.