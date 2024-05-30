ChatGPT’s paid features now free, Sky voice removed

OpenAI updated ChatGPT, making features such as access to custom GPTs, data analytics, chart creation, and photo analysis available to free users, while also removing sky voice, known for sounding similar to actress, Scarlett Johansson, as reported by Business today. OpenAI's new ChatGPT-4o(REUTERS)

The latest iteration named as ChatGPT 4o now allows free users to use data analytics and chart creation features, connecting OneDrive and Google Drive data for quicker analysis and customizable charts.

Free users can now use custom GPTs, previously exclusive to paid subscribers. They can explore models like an on-demand thesaurus and an Ikea shopping guide.

Creators of custom GPTs can also join a revenue-sharing program.

With GPT 4o, the understanding and detailing of images have been upgraded. For instance, if a user takes a picture of a menu in a different language, GPT 4o can not only translate it but also provide the food's history, significance and even get recommendations, as reported by India Today.

To enhance the user-experience, OpenAI improved GPT 4o’s language capabilities as it now supports more than 50 languages.

There are, however, a few limitations. Free users have a limit on the number of messages they can send using GPT-4o, which will vary based on usage.

In one of the FAQs, the OpenAI stated that as of May 13, 2024, Paid users will be able to send up to 80 messages every 3 hours on GPT-4o and up to 40 messages every 3 hours on GPT-4.