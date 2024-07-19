Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 12% to 5,445 crore, revenue up 10% to 26,478 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India's largest telecom operator has announced its first quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 on July 19. Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.(Bloomberg)

What was Reliance Jio Infocomm's net profit and revenue?

The telecom conglomerate posted a standalone net profit of ₹5,445 crore, a 11.96% growth, which adds up to an increase of ₹582 crore, compared to the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

Jio saw a standalone revenue of ₹26,478 crore, a 10.13% rise or an increase of ₹2,436 crore compared to the same quarter of the previous year's ₹24,042 crore.

How much were the expenses of Reliance Jio Infocomm ?

However, the company's expenses also grew by 9.5%, which is an increase of ₹1,672 crore from ₹17,594 crore during the previous year's first quarter to ₹19,266 crore for this year's first quarter.

The company's expenses were mostly driven by depreciation and amortization expenses as well as higher network operating expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expenses grew by 8.68% to ₹5,607, which was an increase of ₹448 crore from the previous year's ₹5,159 crore.

The telecom giant's network operating expenses grew 7.37% to ₹7,923 crore, which was ₹544 crore over the first quarter of the previous year's ₹7,379 crore. License fees, or the spectrum charges also grew 10.39% to ₹2,433 crore, a ₹229 crore increase from ₹2,204 crore in the first quarter of the previous year.

How was Reliance Jio Infocomm's financial ratios like?

The company's debtor turnover ratio increased to 67.70 from 40.69 from the first quarter of the previous year and its operating margin increased slightly to 26.7% from 26.2% from last year's first quarter.

