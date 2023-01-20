Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reliance Jio profit rises by 28% to 4,638 crore in third quarter

Published on Jan 20, 2023 07:24 PM IST

The revenue from operations grew 18.9 per cent to ₹22,998 crore from ₹19,347 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has posted a 28 per cent rise in its net profit to 4,638 crore for the quarter ending December 2022 against 3,615 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a statement from Reliance Jio, other income was at 63 crore, against 155 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda was 12,009 crore against 22,521 crore in the year-ago period while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin was at 52.2 per cent during the third quarter (October-December).

The operating margin of the reviewed quarter rose 50 basis points y-o-y to 26.6 per cent. Net profit margin during the quarter was 17.1 per cent against 15.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The company's expenses were 16,839 crore during the reviewed quarter, against 14,655 crore in the year-ago period.

