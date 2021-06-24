Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business

Reliance’s 44th AGM today: Here's how and where to watch it

Market experts expect updates around Reliance's first 5G phone and next-generation wireless plans, JioMart’s grocery venture with Facebook’s WhatsApp, and announcements on JioBook, a low-cost affordable laptop from Reliance Jio.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Reliance Jio has registered for 5G trials in various cities including Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Gujarat.(Reuters)

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) will be conducted virtually on Thursday at 2pm.

Last year, Reliance's chief Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio and Google had agreed to jointly develop an entry-level affordable 5G Android smartphone.

Last year, Reliance's chief Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio and Google had agreed to jointly develop an entry-level affordable 5G Android smartphone.

This year, the industry is expecting an update on the deployment date of the entry-level phone and to know if the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the company’s plans.

Reliance Jio has registered for 5G trials in various cities including Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Gujarat. The Centre allocated the spectrum to the company in May.

Here's how to watch it live

  1. To view the meeting on JIOMEET, visit https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting.
  2. Click on OTHERS.
  3. Enter your FULL NAME and ORGANISATION and the CAPTCHA CODE that will appear on your screen.
  4. Access will be available from 30 minutes before the scheduled time of AGM.

YouTube links for the event

The Flame Of Truth Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Playback URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4iM5uZTIWY

Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/nEhvD3LnRPk

Facebook links for the event

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/474466360318897/

Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/Jio/videos/531040901641489/

Twitter links for the event

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/flameoftruth/status/1407714064726249475?s=20

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

  1. Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mrxmwEBdeWGy

