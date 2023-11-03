Reliance-owned Ajio launches Ajiogram to empower Indian fashion startups. Details

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owned fashion e-tailer Ajio on Thursday launched Ajiogram, a D2C-focused interactive e-commerce platform, with an aim to ‘empower Indian fashion startups that are challenging the norm with their vision and innovative products.’

AJIOGRAM (Image courtesy: AJIO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ajiogram offers a unique brand-centric approach, wherein unlike the status quo, brands get higher visibility with an immersive discovery experience to showcase their range of styles,” Ajio said in a statement.

All you need to know about Ajiogram:

(1.) The platform can be accessed easily by switching stores within the Ajio app. Also, with this initiative, the Reliance-owned e-tailer aims to ‘empower’ the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from the country, as per Vineeth Nair, CEO, Ajio.

(2.) Nair further stated that Ajiogram will act as an umbrella for homegrown brands that have come up over the past few years, thanks to the ‘Indian D2C revolution.’

(3.) By 2024, the company wants to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown brands, offering buyers a wide range of options, from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow, and sustainable fashion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) Brands that have already partnered the platform include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRA Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, Midnight Angels by PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory, and more.

(5.) Ajio itself will offer its dedicated support to the D2C brands to help them scale and achieve their strategic revenue growth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON