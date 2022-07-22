Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Reliance's net profit jumps 46 per cent in Q1
business

Reliance's net profit jumps 46 per cent in Q1

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to ₹17,955 crore during April-June period -- the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year -- from ₹12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 08:10 PM IST
PTI |

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46 per cent jump in net profit for the three months ended June on the back of bumper earnings from oil and telecom businesses.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to 17,955 crore during April-June period -- the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year -- from 12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing.

The latest quarter earnings, however, could not better the record net profit of 18,549 crore reported by the company in the three months ended December 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reliance mukesh ambani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP