Renault announces price reduction on cars by upto 96,395

GST council earlier this week, announced the new reforms limiting GST slabs to five per cent and 18 per cent. Under the reforms, petrol, LPG, and CNG vehicles with engine capacities under 1,200 cc and lengths not exceeding 4,000 mm, as well as diesel vehicles with engines up to 1,500 cc and the same length limit, will now fall under the 18 per cent tax rate, which was at 28 per cent earlier.

The company said that the new pricing will be effective on deliveries made on or before September 22. However, customers can still start booking their vehicles at the new prices immediately across dealerships in India.

In terms of pricing, the price for the highest variant of Kwid will come down by ₹54,995, Triber by ₹80,195 and Kiger by up to ₹96,395, the automaker said. The highest variant of Kwid will be priced at ₹5,90,000, down from ₹6,44,995. The highest variant of Triber and Kiger will be ₹8,59,800 and ₹1,033,600, respectively.

Renault cars after GST cut

Kiger variants new prices

Emotion CVT I L T: Old Price was ₹1,129,995, has been changed to ₹1,033,600

Emotion DT CVT I L T: Old Price was ₹1,129,995, has been changed to ₹1,033,600

Emotion MT: Old Price was ₹914,995, has been changed to ₹857,000

Emotion DT MT: Old Price was ₹957,995, has been changed to ₹858,000

Kwid variant new prices

Climber AMT DT: Old Price was ₹644,995, has been changed to ₹590,000

Climber DT: Old Price was ₹599,995, has been changed to ₹548,800

Climber: Old Price was ₹587,995, has been changed to ₹537,900

RXT AMT: Old Price was ₹599,995, has been changed to ₹548,800

Triber variants new price

Emotion AMT DT: Old Price was ₹939,995, has been changed to ₹859,800

Emotion AMT: Old Price was ₹916,995, has been changed to ₹838,800

Emotion MT DT: Old Price was ₹887,995, has been changed to ₹812,300

Emotion: Old Price was ₹864,995, has been changed to ₹791,200

On Friday, Tata Motors announced a similar price cut between ₹65,000 and ₹1.55 lakh on its passenger vehicles effective from the same date, September 22, citing the GST rate cut.

Speaking about the decision, Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said that passing on the benefits of the new GST rate cut to customers mirrors the company’s commitment to customers. “We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energise demand during the festive season," he said further.