Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Renault announces price reduction on cars by upto 96,395

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 01:58 pm IST

Price for the highest variant of Kwid will come down up to ₹54,995, Triber by ₹80,195 and Kiger by up to ₹96,395, the automaker said.

After Tata Motors, Renault India also on Saturday announced extending GST reform benefits to customers, reducing prices of its cars by up to 96,395. The revised prices will apply to all deliveries made on or after September 22, the same date of implementation of the new GST rates.

GST council earlier this week, announced the new reforms limiting GST slabs to five per cent and 18 per cent. Under the reforms, petrol, LPG, and CNG vehicles with engine capacities under 1,200 cc and lengths not exceeding 4,000 mm, as well as diesel vehicles with engines up to 1,500 cc and the same length limit, will now fall under the 18 per cent tax rate, which was at 28 per cent earlier.

Also read: Tata Motors to reduce prices on cars by up to 1.45 lakh after GST reforms: Check full list

The company said that the new pricing will be effective on deliveries made on or before September 22. However, customers can still start booking their vehicles at the new prices immediately across dealerships in India.

In terms of pricing, the price for the highest variant of Kwid will come down by 54,995, Triber by 80,195 and Kiger by up to 96,395, the automaker said. The highest variant of Kwid will be priced at 5,90,000, down from 6,44,995. The highest variant of Triber and Kiger will be 8,59,800 and 1,033,600, respectively.

Renault cars after GST cut

Kiger variants new prices

Emotion CVT I L T: Old Price was 1,129,995, has been changed to 1,033,600

Emotion DT CVT I L T: Old Price was 1,129,995, has been changed to 1,033,600

Emotion MT: Old Price was 914,995, has been changed to 857,000

Emotion DT MT: Old Price was 957,995, has been changed to 858,000

Kwid variant new prices

Climber AMT DT: Old Price was 644,995, has been changed to 590,000

Climber DT: Old Price was 599,995, has been changed to 548,800

Climber: Old Price was 587,995, has been changed to 537,900

RXT AMT: Old Price was 599,995, has been changed to 548,800

Triber variants new price

Emotion AMT DT: Old Price was 939,995, has been changed to 859,800

Emotion AMT: Old Price was 916,995, has been changed to 838,800

Emotion MT DT: Old Price was 887,995, has been changed to 812,300

Emotion: Old Price was 864,995, has been changed to 791,200

On Friday, Tata Motors announced a similar price cut between 65,000 and 1.55 lakh on its passenger vehicles effective from the same date, September 22, citing the GST rate cut.

Speaking about the decision, Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said that passing on the benefits of the new GST rate cut to customers mirrors the company’s commitment to customers. “We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energise demand during the festive season," he said further.

