Retail inflation inches up to 7 per cent in August on costlier food items

Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:45 PM IST

According to the data, inflation in food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

In July, the retail inflation was at 6.71 per cent. 
Retail inflation inched up to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July mainly due to higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row.

