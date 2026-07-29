Retirement doesn’t mean your money stops working

Retirement marks a shift in the way your money needs to work. A structured retirement corpus may combine bonds, equity investments and fixed deposits, with each serving a different purpose. Read the infographic to understand how bonds can contribute to recurring cash flow.

Retirement marks a shift in income sources rather than a cessation. A well-structured bond strategy can ensure a steady cash flow during this phase of life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Discover how to balance returns with predictability for financial peace in retirement.

To explore more insights on bonds and diversification, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}