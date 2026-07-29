Retirement doesn’t mean your money stops working

Retirement marks a shift in the way your money needs to work. A structured retirement corpus may combine bonds, equity investments and fixed deposits, with each serving a different purpose. Read the infographic to understand how bonds can contribute to recurring cash flow.
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To explore more insights on bonds and diversification, click here.
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Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
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