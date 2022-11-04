Revealed: How Elon Musk is firing Twitter employees

The mega layoffs at Elon Musk's Twitter have now begun. The microblogging platform has temporarily shut offices and locked accounts of some employees, signalling that the move to cut nearly 4,000 jobs is underway. Multiple reports surfaced about Twitter sending an email to its workforce informing them that they would come to know about their roles in the organisation by 5 pm Pacific Standard Time, i.e 9 am tomorrow.“Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email”, a mail accessed by Hindustan Times' business website Livemint read.The mail adds that employees will be receiving individual emails with the subject line ‘Your Role at Twitter’ by tomorrow morning. The organisation has asked them to check their inboxes including the Spam folder. The Twitter email also mentions how the employee will know whether his/her employment has been affected. For example, if an employee is not impact, he or she will get a notification via email. But if the employment is affected, the employee will get a notification mentioning the next steps on his/her personal mail. In case the employee does not get any mail by 9 am tomorrow, he or she should email to peoplequestions@twitter.com.The social media giant informed its employees that the offices will be shut and badge access will be suspended to protect employee as well as the customer data. It advised the employees to return home if they were in office or about to reach their workplace. Twitter said the employees will have to face an ‘incredibly challenging’ experience, adding that the move is aimed that ensuring the company's success ahead. A lawsuit has been filed against the company by the employees at a San Fransisco federal court who alleged they are being sacked without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation.

“We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights," Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday’s complaint, said in an interview.

