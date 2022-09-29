Rourkela Plant's unit breaks 4 decade record of highest pipe production in a day

The ERW Pipe plant of Steel Authority of India Limited's Rourkela Steel Plant has broken the 39-year-old record to register the new highest single day production. It produced 552 tonnes of pipes on September 25, the company said in a statement. The previous highest single-day production record of the unit was 542 tonnes on March 24, 1983. Atanu Bhowmick, the director-in-charge of the Rourkela Steel Plant visited the ERW Pipe Plant on September 26 to congratulate the unit members. Bhowmick was accompanied by Executive Director (Works) SR Suryawanshi.

“The excellent performance is the result of smarter working and it speaks volumes about the deep commitment and dedicated efforts of the collective", he said.Bhowmick emphasised upon preventing breakdowns and urged the team to make spirited efforts to maintain the momentum to optimise production which in turn will bring down the cost.

In his address, Suryawanshi said the feat of the nearly four-decade old record being broken shows that anything can be achieved if pursued with strong determination. He called upon the department personnel to continue to excel.

The feat has been achieved through concerted efforts of the pipe plant collective with well coordinated support from Production Planning & Control, Research & Control Lab, Computer & Information Technology and Traffic & Raw Materials Department and all other associated agencies, the company said.“There was meticulous planning and execution beginning from ensuring coils availability to seamless logistics in the production chain of HR coil charging, processing, testing and finished pipe stacking in the yard. The electrical & mechanical maintenance of PP (ERW) worked relentlessly to maintain the maximum equipment availability and zero delays,” it added.

Gurminder Singh, the general manager in-charge (Pipe Plants), thanked the associated departments for their undeterred support which helped in scripting the record. He also thanked the top management for their able guidance and assured them that the department will make relentless efforts to rise up to the expectations.

