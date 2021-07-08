Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Rupee slumps 17 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in early trade
business

Rupee slumps 17 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.75 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.79 in the morning session, registering a fall of 17 paise over its previous close.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:49 AM IST
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.62 against the US dollar.

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 74.79 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, following a strong dollar overseas and subdued sentiment in the domestic equities.

However, lower crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.75 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.79 in the morning session, registering a fall of 17 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.62 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.11 per cent at 92.74.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 74.49 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 52,980.27, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 31.70 points to 15,847.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they bought shares worth 532.94 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.07 per cent to USD 73.38 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rupee sign united states
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP