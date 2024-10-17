Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now available for a discount of over 37,000 on Amazon, check details

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a number of AI features is now available at a huge discount on Amazon. Only the Titanium ray and Titanium Black versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are currently available with the discounts(Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

The smartphone is now available for ₹97,450 for the 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage version, which is a 28% or ₹37,549 discount over its MRP of ₹1,34,999.

Also Read: Tata Trusts board in meeting to discuss the appointment of third Tata Sons representative: Report

However, only the Titanium ray and Titanium Black versions are available with the discounts.

Meanwhile, the 512 GB variant is currently priced at ₹1,08,689.

Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers can also get a ₹1,000 discount if they use ICICI, Axis, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank cards.

The discount comes amid talks of the S24's successor, the S25 series getting launched in a few months from now, bringing even more updates to the performance, camera and design.

What are the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits peak brightness.

It gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 12 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage.

Also Read: 80% of software engineers may lose their jobs unless they upskill for AI: Report

The battery is of 5,000 mAh and comes with 45W fast charging.

The rear camera consists of a staggering 200 MP resolution lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP 3x optical zoom. The front camera meanwhile, is 12 MP.

The phone also comes with an S pen, four more ANdroid updates, and five years of security patches.

Also Read: Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop with neural processing unit for AI applications: Check features, price, availability