Tata Trusts board in meeting to discuss the appointment of third Tata Sons representative: Report

The board of Tata Trusts is holding a meeting early today to discuss the appointment of a third representative for the board of Tata Sons, which may be Noel Tata or a family member, according to an Economic Times report. An undated photo of Noel Tata who has been appointed as chairman of Tata group's philanthropic arm Tata Trusts.(PTI)

Also Read: 80% of software engineers may lose their jobs unless they upskill for AI: Report

Noel Tata is the newly appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his half-brother, the late Ratan Tata, who passed away from age-related issues at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in the night of October 09, 2024.

This is because Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, the private holding company of all the major Tata companies (More than a 100 of them) including TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Titan, Trent, and so on.

Ratan Tata was the chairman of Tata Trusts as well as the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.

Also Read: Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop with neural processing unit for AI applications: Check features, price, availability

However, the board of Tata Sons amended its Articles of Association in 2022 to ensure that the same person cannot hold both positions, according to the report.

The Articles of Association also allows Tata Trusts to nominate one-third of the directors of Tata Sons, according to the report, which added that Bhaskar Bhat, 70, the managing director of Titan will sign off on Tuesday after his last scheduled meeting of the committee, and Ralf Speth, 69, director of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will step down soon.

Currently, N Chandrasekaran is chairman of Tata Sons. Venu Srinivasan of the TVS Group and former defence secretary Vijay Singh have been vice chairmen since 2018, according to the report.

Also Read: Hyundai’s record IPO is struggling to attract investors. Here's why