Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on August 31?

Banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, Banks are also closed on Sundays and other regional and national holidays, as per the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Saturday bank holiday: Digital banking services remain accessible on holidays, though physical banks close per RBI guidelines. Banks will close for 15 days in September 2024.

Are banks open on August 31?

Banks in India are open on the fifth Saturday of the month and first and third Saturdays. Banks operate every first, third, and fifth Saturday unless there is a designated holiday. The RBI designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Can you access digital banking on bank holidays?

Bank operations cannot be conducted on these specified holidays and no physical banking services are available. However, bank customers can use Internet banking, SMS banking and WhatsApp banking services for transactions.

September 2024 bank holidays

Banks will be closed for 15 days in September- on Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ganesh Chaturthi, First Onam, Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad, Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad, Pang-Lhabsol, Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.