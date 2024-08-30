Club Vistara to end after Air India merger: What happens to your loyalty points?

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it has received the Government of India's approval for foreign direct investment (FDI) in merger deal with Air India. In an exchange filing, the airline confirmed the development in a deal first disclosed in November 2022. Vistara's Club Vistara loyalty program to merge with Air India's Flying Returns; operations continue until full integration.

What happens to your Club Vistara loyalty points?

Vistara's frequent flyer program Club Vistara will be discontinued. It will now be integrated into Air India's Flying Returns program. But until the integration is finalized, Club Vistara will continue its regular operations. Vistara said, “The process of integration between Air India and Vistara is ongoing, while we await some regulatory approvals. As we work towards a merged, larger airline, Club Vistara will also merge with Air India’s Flying Returns.”

How will the Vistara-Air India merger impact Club Vistara members?

Club Vistara members will see their accounts migrated to Air India's Flying Returns. Members may choose to opt-out of this transfer but even then their points and benefits will remain valid within Club Vistara until the program's dissolution.

Read more: You may soon be able to board flights at Abu Dhabi airport without a passport and ticket

Members’ tier status will be reassigned based on the combined points from both programs. Club Vistara points will be transferred to Flying Returns at a 1:1 ratio and will remain valid for at least one year after migration. All bookings made using Club Vistara points will be transferred to Flying Returns. Valid upgrade and complimentary ticket vouchers will also be transferred with existing validity.