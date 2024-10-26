Menu Explore
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 26, 2024? List of October and November bank holidays

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of a month as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (If applicable) of a month, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A security guard wearing a protective mask sits at the entrance of an Indian Bank branch at Connaught Place.(Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)
A security guard wearing a protective mask sits at the entrance of an Indian Bank branch at Connaught Place.(Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

This is of course, provided there are no national or state holidays during the working Saturdays or as specified otherwise by the RBI.

Are banks open or closed on Saturday, October 26, 2024?

October 26, 2024, is a fourth Saturday, and thus, all banks will remain closed on this day.

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir also observes an Accession Day on October 26.

What are all the bank holidays upcoming in October 2024?

Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in October 2024 owing to festivals like Diwali as well as some more state-specific ones.

The following is the full list of October 2024 bank holidays:

October 202412310111214151617242631
Agartala        
Ahmedabad           
Aizawl           
Belapur           
Bengaluru         
Bhopal          
Bhubaneswar         
Chandigarh         
Chennai         
Dehradun           
Gangtok        
Guwahati       
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh          
Hyderabad - Telangana          
Imphal           
Itanagar         
Jaipur         
Jammu         
Kanpur         
Kochi         
Kohima         
Kolkata       
Lucknow         
Mumbai           
Nagpur           
New Delhi        •* 
Panaji          
Patna         
Raipur          
Ranchi         
Shillong          
Shimla         
Srinagar          
Thiruvananthapuram         
Holiday DescriptionDay
General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 20241
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye2
Navratra Sthapna/Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti3
Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami)10
Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami11
Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain)12
Durga Puja (Dasain)14
Durga Puja (Dasain)15
Lakshmi Puja16
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu17
*The office of Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi will close at 1400 hours on October 24, 2024 (Thursday)24
Accession Day26
Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi31

Source: RBI website

What are all the bank holidays upcoming in November 2024?

The following is the full list of November 2024 bank holidays:

The following is the full list of November 2024 bank holidays:

November 2024127812151823
Agartala       
Ahmedabad       
Aizawl       
Belapur     
Bengaluru     
Bhopal       
Bhubaneswar       
Chandigarh       
Chennai        
Dehradun    
Gangtok      
Guwahati        
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh        
Hyderabad - Telangana       
Imphal       
Itanagar       
Jaipur      
Jammu      
Kanpur      
Kochi        
Kohima       
Kolkata      
Lucknow      
Mumbai     
Nagpur     
New Delhi       
Panaji        
Patna      
Raipur       
Ranchi     
Shillong     
Shimla       
Srinagar      
Thiruvananthapuram        
Holiday DescriptionDay
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day2
Chhath (Evening Arghya)7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival8
Egaas-Bagwaal12
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima15
Kanakadasa Jayanti18
Seng Kutsnem23

Source: RBI Website

When are banks closed for Diwali 2024?

Banks are closed around the occasion of Diwali 2024 from October 31 to November 2 depending on your state. November 3 is a Sunday and thus, is a holiday.

What are the available banking services on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise .

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
