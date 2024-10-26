Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 26, 2024? List of October and November bank holidays

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of a month as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (If applicable) of a month, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A security guard wearing a protective mask sits at the entrance of an Indian Bank branch at Connaught Place.(Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

This is of course, provided there are no national or state holidays during the working Saturdays or as specified otherwise by the RBI.

Are banks open or closed on Saturday, October 26, 2024?

October 26, 2024, is a fourth Saturday, and thus, all banks will remain closed on this day.

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir also observes an Accession Day on October 26.

What are all the bank holidays upcoming in October 2024?

Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in October 2024 owing to festivals like Diwali as well as some more state-specific ones.

The following is the full list of October 2024 bank holidays:

October 2024 1 2 3 10 11 12 14 15 16 17 24 26 31 Agartala • • • • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • • Chandigarh • • • • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • • Gangtok • • • • • Guwahati • • • • • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • • Imphal • • Itanagar • • • • Jaipur • • • • Jammu • • • • Kanpur • • • • Kochi • • • • Kohima • • • • Kolkata • • • • • • Lucknow • • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • •* • Panaji • • • Patna • • • • Raipur • • • Ranchi • • • • Shillong • • • Shimla • • • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • •

Holiday Description Day General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024 1 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye 2 Navratra Sthapna/Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 3 Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) 10 Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami 11 Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain) 12 Durga Puja (Dasain) 14 Durga Puja (Dasain) 15 Lakshmi Puja 16 Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu 17 *The office of Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi will close at 1400 hours on October 24, 2024 (Thursday) 24 Accession Day 26 Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi 31

Source: RBI website

What are all the bank holidays upcoming in November 2024?

The following is the full list of November 2024 bank holidays:

November 2024 1 2 7 8 12 15 18 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • Belapur • • • Bengaluru • • • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • • • • Gangtok • • Guwahati Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • Kanpur • • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • Mumbai • • • Nagpur • • • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • • Raipur • Ranchi • • • Shillong • • • Shimla • Srinagar • • Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava 1 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 2 Chhath (Evening Arghya) 7 Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival 8 Egaas-Bagwaal 12 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 15 Kanakadasa Jayanti 18 Seng Kutsnem 23

Source: RBI Website

When are banks closed for Diwali 2024?

Banks are closed around the occasion of Diwali 2024 from October 31 to November 2 depending on your state. November 3 is a Sunday and thus, is a holiday.

What are the available banking services on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise .

