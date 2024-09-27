Menu Explore
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on September 28?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 27, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Saturday Bank holiday: Customers can utilize digital banking services during bank holidays, while physical banking remains unavailable.

For those planning to complete their banking tasks on September 28, it is pertinent to know whether it will be a bank holiday or not. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a monthly schedule of bank holidays so that customers can plan accordingly. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday of the month as well as on Sundays and during regional and national holidays, according to the RBI.

Saturday Bank holiday: Banks are closed on September 28 for the fourth Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India outlines bank holidays monthly, allowing digital banking services to continue despite physical closures.
Saturday Bank holiday: Banks are closed on September 28 for the fourth Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India outlines bank holidays monthly, allowing digital banking services to continue despite physical closures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Is it a bank holiday this Saturday on September 28?

Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as well as on Sundays and other regional and national holidays. This is as per rules established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Therefore, it is a bank holiday this Saturday on September 28 as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Are digital bank services on bank holidays?

Yes, customers can continue to use internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking even on bank holidays although physical banking services are not provided.

September 2024 bank holidays

In September, banks remained closed for 15 days in different states. Bank closures are scheduled for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ganesh Chaturthi, First Onam, Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad, Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad, Pang-Lhabsol, Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day and Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
