Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: What are the top Android and Apple deals?

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 for Prime members has already begun, with a wide range of deals on smartphones, electronics, and other products now available. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

The sale opened up from 12 am today on September 27th.

Also Read: Your complete guide to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 18th installment: Release date, amount expected

What are the various smartphone deals available with Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024?

The following are the various smartphone deals available with Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024, arranged in ascending order in terms of price:

Xiaomi 14: ₹ 47,999 (MRP: ₹ 69,999). The 14 is Xiaomi's flagship device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

47,999 (MRP: 69,999). The 14 is Xiaomi's flagship device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. iQOO 12 5G: ₹ 47,999 (MRP: ₹ 59,999). This one is a gaming-centric smartphone which focuses on performance.

47,999 (MRP: 59,999). This one is a gaming-centric smartphone which focuses on performance. Moto Razr 50: ₹ 49,999 (MRP: ₹ 79,999). The Razr 50 is Motorola's latest foldable smartphone with a compact design when folded and unique aesthetics.

49,999 (MRP: 79,999). The Razr 50 is Motorola's latest foldable smartphone with a compact design when folded and unique aesthetics. OnePlus 12: ₹ 55,999 (MRP: ₹ 64,999). This one comes with a Hasselblad-based camera.

55,999 (MRP: 64,999). This one comes with a Hasselblad-based camera. iPhone 16: ₹ 78,400 (MRP: ₹ 79,900). This one is Apple's standard iPhone 16, which is a balanced offering in terms of performance and features against the price.

Also Read: “Times are tough”: Laid off Disney employee who worked there for five years writes emotional post

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: ₹ 1,09,999 (MRP: ₹ 1,29,999). The S24 Ultra is a flagship phone with a titanium frame for increased durability and lightness, and comes with the latest Galaxy AI features.

1,09,999 (MRP: 1,29,999). The S24 Ultra is a flagship phone with a titanium frame for increased durability and lightness, and comes with the latest Galaxy AI features. iPhone 16 Pro: ₹ 1,18,400 (MRP: ₹ 1,19,900). This one is slightly smaller when compared to the Pro Max variant, but offers decent value for money in comparison.

1,18,400 (MRP: 1,19,900). This one is slightly smaller when compared to the Pro Max variant, but offers decent value for money in comparison. OnePlus Open: Rs.1,29,999 (MRP: ₹ 1,49,999). The Open is OnePlus' innovative foldable smartphone, which comes with a large, immersive display and high specs.

Rs.1,29,999 (MRP: 1,49,999). The Open is OnePlus' innovative foldable smartphone, which comes with a large, immersive display and high specs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: ₹ 1,43,400 (MRP: ₹ 1,44,900). Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone comes with a powerful A18 Bionic chip based on Arm's V9 architecture, a ProMotion display, as well as a pro-grade camera system.

What are the other offers and discounts available with Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024?

Amazon Pay offers include cashback as well as other rewards with your purchase.

Using an SBI Card can give an instant discount of up to 10%.

There are exchange discounts where you can trade in your old smartphone for additional savings.

There are also coupon discounts available, which can be used for extra discounts.

What other deals on electronics are available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024?

Amazon's Great Indian Festival also gives interesting deals on Alexa devices and Fire TV sticks such as the following:

• Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Wipro Smart Bulb at ₹4749 (37% off)

• Echo Pop at ₹2949 (41% off)

• Echo Show 5 at ₹3999 (55% off)

• Fire TV Stick at ₹2199 (56% off)

Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's niece makes debut at Nasdaq with Bicara: ‘Bursting with pride’