Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's niece makes debut at Nasdaq with Bicara: ‘Bursting with pride’

Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's niece Claire Mazumdar's company Bicara Therapeutics made its debut at Nasdaq. For the ringing of the opening bell at the stock exchange in New York, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw accompanied her niece. On X (formerly Twitter), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote that she was "thrilled" and “so very proud”. At Nasdaq's opening bell, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw supported her niece Claire Mazumder as Bicara Therapeutics launched, raising a billion dollars. The Boston firm focuses on innovative therapies for solid tumors, signaling a promising future in cancer treatment.

She said, “Thrilled to be present at ringing the opening bell for ⁦Bicara Therapeutics'⁩ debut on ⁦Nasdaq exchange. So very proud of my amazing niece ⁦Claire Mazumdar... I am bursting with pride to see Indian innovation being valued in the world’s most respected stock exchange.”

Bicara Therapeutics is committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies for patients with solid tumors. The Boston-based company made a billion dollars on its debut and it said that going public marks a new chapter in developing therapies for cancer patients.

The company said, “We're excited to share that we've closed our IPO and are listed on Nasdaq as $BCAX! This marks an important new chapter for our company as we aim to deliver transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors.”

The company's lead drug, ficerafusp alfa is currently in an early-stage study in the US and aims to treat a type of head and neck cancer in combination with Merck's (MRK.N). The company plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to fund its mid-to-late stage study that is expected to start later this year or early 2025, news agency Reuters reported.