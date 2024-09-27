Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang loves Meta's new ‘Orion’ prototype glasses

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang appeared to be a fan of Meta's new "Orion" prototype glasses, referring to their 100 gram weight as “a big deal,” while also complimenting the various aspects of the technology, according to a Business Insider report. Mark Zuckerberg talks about the Orion AR glasses during the Meta Connect conference Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, California(Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Huang was one of several big names including Silicon Valley prodigies, media personalities, and even Olympians who tried out the glasses at Meta's Connect event on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

"The tracking is good, the brightness is good, the color contrast is good, field of view is excellent," Huang said in the video.

However, Meta is also one of Nvidia's biggest customers, with Zuckerberg telling in an interview with The Verge that the Meta would have nearly 600,000 GPUs by the end of 2024.

What are Meta's Orion glasses all about?

The "Orion" glasses are Meta's first prototype holographic types with augmented reality, which had been in the works for nearly a decade now.

The challenges involved in building these glasses included the need to keep them light, while at the same time, making sure they had a wide field of view and the wearer could see through them properly.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the glasses aren't ready for consumers yet, with the company focussing on refining the details and lowering the potential retail price. However, external developers may be able to get access to it, according to the report.

How do Meta's Orion glasses work?

The display architecture of the glasses uses tiny projectors which bend light to create holograms of different depths and sizes. They are powered by a battery in the arm, which is made of customized silicon and has sensors.

