Isha, Akash Ambani, Ghazal Alagh in Hurun's under-35 list of entrepreneurs: Check list here

ByHT News Desk
Sep 26, 2024 01:57 PM IST

Isha Ambani and Toddle's Parita are the youngest women on the 2024 Hurun India Under35s list, which recognizes 150 entrepreneurs under 35.

Isha Ambani, non-executive director at Reliance Retail and Toddle's Parita are the youngest women to feature on the inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under35s list. The release said, “The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognizing those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders.”

Reliance Industries Limited, Director Isha Ambani presents a special performance during the sangeet ceremony of his brother Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant.(ANI)
Reliance Industries Limited, Director Isha Ambani presents a special performance during the sangeet ceremony of his brother Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant.(ANI)

The youngest youngest individual featured in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s was Sharechat's Ankush Sachdeva. Akash Ambani stood at 32nd position in the list. Ghazal Alagh was also recognised by the list for her work at Mamaearth.

Hurun India Under35s' Indian entrepreneurs' list

1. Ankush Sachdeva

2. Neetish Sarda

3. Akshit Jain

4. Chaitanya Rathi

5. Jay Vijay Shirke

6. Rahul Raj

7. Rajan Bajaj

8. Raghav Gupta

9. Rishi Raj Rathore

10. Hemesh Singh

11. Saransh Garg

12. Raghav Bagai

13. Vinod Kumar Meena

14. Arjun Ahluwalia

15. Nishant Chandra

16. Manan Shah

17. Pranav Agarwal

18. Keshav Reddy

19. Rohan Nayak

20. Siddharth Vij

21. Rishabh Desai

22. Mihir Gupta

23. Alakh Pandey

24. Akshit Gupta

25. Pallon Mistry

26. Ramanshu Mahaur

27. Vaibhav Khandelwal

28. Saurav Swaroop

29. Nishanth KS

30. Parita Parekh

31. Isha Ambani

32. Aakash Ambani

33. Ajeesh Achuthan

34. Bala Sarda

35. Aman Mehta

