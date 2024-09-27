Your complete guide to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 18th installment: Release date, amount expected

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, provides financial aid to all landholding farmer families in India. The scheme caters to agricultural and allied activity-related necessities through which eligible farmers are entitled to receive ₹2,000 every four months- summing up to an annual amount of ₹6,000. PM-Kisan Yojana offers ₹ 2,000 every four months to farmer families in India. The 18th installment is anticipated on October 5, 2024. Farmers need to complete mandatory eKYC through OTP, biometric, or face authentication methods to access benefits.

The government has released 17 installments of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme so far and it is scheduled to release the next installment in the month of October during the festive season.

When is PM-Kisan Yojana 18th installment expected?

PM Modi is expected to release the 18th Installment of PM KISAN scheme on Oct 5, 2024.

How to check online PM Kisan scheme status?

To check your status of the PM Kisan scheme online, follow these steps:

1. Access official PM Kisan website and go to the Beneficiary Status Page.

2. Click on Beneficiary Status option and add details such as Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

3. Click on the "Get Data" button after which your Beneficiary Status will be displayed.

4. Verify Payment Status of your benefits after which your request will be processed.

KYC formalities and how to complete them

The electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process is a mandatory requirement for farmers registered under the PM Kisan scheme. As per the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.” The three modes of eKYC available to farmers enrolled in the PM-KISAN scheme are: OTP Based e-KYC, biometric based e-KYC and face authentication-based e-KYC.

For OTP-Based e-KYC, follow these steps:

1. Visit PM-Kisan Yojana website and navigate to the Farmers Corner section and select the e-KYC option.

2. Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. After this, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

3. Enter the OTP and the the e-KYC process finalized.