The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now officially live for Plus members. This brings along with it, a much-awaited discount on the iPhone 15, which may be its biggest ever discount since its launch in September 2023. The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019.(Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: What are the top Android and Apple deals?

What are the details of the discount on the iPhone 15 with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

The official listed price of the Apple iPhone 15 is ₹69,900. However, the Big Billion Days sale makes it available at a discount of flat 21%, which brings down the price to a staggering ₹54,999.

Also Read: Your complete guide to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 18th installment: Release date, amount expected

What are the various bank offer options for the iPhone 15 with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

Apart from the aforementioned flat discounts, buyers can also avail additional discounts of up to ₹2,000 by using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

There is also an option for buyers to opt for no-cost EMI.

Buyers can also get a ₹3000 exchange bonus with their purchase.

Once taking all of this into account, the iPhone 15's price can be brought all the way down to ₹49,999.

Also Read: “Times are tough”: Laid off Disney employee who worked there for five years writes emotional post