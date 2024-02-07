Satya Nadella marks 10 years as Microsoft CEO. How much salary he earned in 2023?

Satya Nadella recently completed ten years as the chief executive officer of technology giant Microsoft. The Indian-born tech boss had succeeded Steve Ballmer as the chief executive of Microsoft in 2014.



In the past one year, the company's stock has surged by more than 1,000 per cent since Nadella took over. Microsoft now has a market value of $3 trillion, more than any US public company including Apple.



Microsoft has created $2.8 trillion in shareholder wealth in the past decade, meaning an investor who bought a $10,000 stake in Microsoft at the time Nadella took over and did nothing with those shares, would have a stake worth about $113,000 now, AP reported. File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the introduction of the integration of Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser with OpenAI on Feb. 7, 2023, in Redmond, Wash. Nadella marks his tenth year as Microsoft CEO on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, capping a decade of stunning growth as he pivoted the slow-moving software giant into a laser focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)(AP)

But do you know how much does Satya Nadella earn every year as Microsoft CEO?

Satya Nadella annual salary

According to a proxy statement filing before the Securities Exchange Commission in 2023, Microsoft had said that Nadella received a total annual compensation of $48,512,537, less than the 2022 salary of around $55 million.



The 2023 compensation package includes $2.5 million salary, stock awards worth $39,236,137, non-equity incentive plan compensation worth $6,414,750 and ‘all other compensation’ worth $361,650.

As per the proxy filing, the ‘all other compensation’ includes retirement plan contributions, broad-based plan benefits, charitable gifts and one-time vacation accrual.

The SEC filing mentioned that Nadella owned 800,667 shares of Microsoft in 2023.



Nadella is only the third Microsoft CEO, following Steve Ballmer, who lasted for 14 years, and Bill Gates, who co-founded the company in 1975 and took it public in 1986.

On the Microsoft CEO, Raimo Lenschow, a stock analyst at Barclays, told AP,"Much of Nadella’s strength is how he stands out from the typical “very strong ego CEO. Instead of making bold pronouncements, Nadella takes a more measured approach to explaining where he thinks the future is going."



(With AP inputs)