close_game
close_game
News / Business / Apple CEO Tim Cook's salary dropped by 300 crore in 2023. How much did he earn?

Apple CEO Tim Cook's salary dropped by 300 crore in 2023. How much did he earn?

ByAryan Prakash
Jan 13, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple since its founder Steve Jobs' demise in 2011.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook earned $63.21 million dollars as compensation in 2023, less than what he got in 2022, the iPhone maker stated in its proxy filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission.

In its proxy filing, Apple said that Cook earned $3 million (nearly 25 crore) as a salary in 2023. It was the same salary as in 2022 and 2021. The 63-year-old tech boss, who has been at the helm of affairs of the company since its founder Steve Jobs' demise, was awarded stocks worth $46,970,283 ( 389.25 crore) in the past year.

ALSO READ: Aspire to work for Apple? Tim Cook lists ‘must-have’ traits for employees

Cook was paid non-equity incentive plan compensation to the tune of $10,713,450 ( 88.78 crore) while the other compensation totalled $2,526,112 ( 20.93 crore). Hence, the Apple CEO's total salary in 2023 stood at $63,209,845 ( 523.83 crore). It was lesser than his 2022 salary of $99,420,097 ( 823.91 crore).

ALSO READ: ‘Want someone from within company’: Apple CEO Tim Cook on future successor

Apple is gearing up for the launch of its mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, that goes on sale in the United States on February 2. The headset has been priced at $3,499 ( 2.89 lakh), Reuters reported.

The Apple Vision Pro, according to the Cupertino-based technology giant, is designed for more immersive FaceTime chats, gaming, video and productivity apps. The Vision Pro, first unveiled in June, marks the first new hardware category for Apple since the company introduced its smartwatch in 2015.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc.(Representative Image/Bloomberg)
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc.(Representative Image/Bloomberg)

“It’s been a remarkable year. In 2023, we made history by introducing the world to Apple’s first spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro — a revolutionary product that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, opening a whole new dimension for our users,” Cook said in the regulatory filing.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

With the launch of Vision Pro, Apple enters into competition with Meta Platforms Inc. and other makers of augmented and virtual reality headsets.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On