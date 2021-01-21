Saudi Aramco excludes emissions data in disclosures to investors
Saudi oil giant Aramco has excluded emissions generated from many of its refineries and petrochemical plants in its overall carbon disclosures to investors, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, based on a review of public filings.
The world's biggest oil company's self-reported carbon footprint might nearly double, adding as much as 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to its annual tally, if those facilities are included, according to the report.
Much of the omissions are because Aramco chooses to report data from facilities it wholly owns and ones located inside the kingdom, Bloomberg News said, while many of its refineries are joint ventures or located overseas.
Aramco's 2019 emissions would have been between 75 million tons and 113 million tons if missing emissions are included, according to Bloomberg News' calculations based on data from a Nature Climate Change study published last year.
Aramco did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment. The company told Bloomberg News that it would begin disclosing direct emissions from its full global operations this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Aramco excludes emissions data in disclosures to investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$200 bn extra savings, lockdown boosts household savings to 20-yr high: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: CII seeks customs duty exemption for defence imports in pvt sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India still hopes oil majors will join race for biggest sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has been through worst of Covid-19, barring another wave, says RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 26,000 to 50,000: Tracing Sensex's journey to record high in last 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin falters for a second day, slides below technical level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future Retail, Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari says govt to bring law to ensure MSME dues are paid within 45 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 7 paise to trade near 5-month high of 72.98 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to earn ₹1,544 cr from Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex scales 50,000; Reliance gains on nod for Future deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox