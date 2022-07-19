Savitri Jindal net worth ballooned 3-fold in 2 yrs. She is richest Indian woman

Savitri Jindal is India’s richest woman and her net worth has ballooned by about $12 billion in just two years. The surge of big billions in the 72-year-old tycoon’s wealth - revealed in the Forbes world’s richest list - came amid the pandemic as many businesses struggled for survival.

The Jindal Group matriarch stands at 91st position in the billionaire list. Her husband, OP Jindal, had died in a helicopter crash in 2005, which led to the division of the group's firms among the couple’s sons.

From $.4.8 billion in 2020 to $17.7 billion in 2022, Savitri Jindal’s fortunes saw a meteoric rise in two years. However, just the year before that, between 2019 and 2020, her net worth was reported to have dipped from $5.9 billion to $4,8 billion.

The business magnate has an extraordinary story for more reasons than one. She is said to have never attended college. Despite that she holds the feat of being among top 13 women billionaires in the world’s richest list.

Earlier, she has also served as a minister in Haryana in the Bhupinder Singh government.

The Jindal Group is one of the country’s biggest conglomerates. While her son Sajjan Jindal runs JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power is managed by Naveen Jindal.

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, Pharma major USV Pvt Ltd’s Leena Tiwari and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are among the other Indian billionaire women that follow her on the list.

