SBI Card announces deals, discounts for festive season. Check details

Published on Sep 27, 2022 10:12 AM IST

ByAryan Prakash

With the festive season kicking off, SBI Card has announced exciting offers for the customers for the season from September 22 to October 31. The card issuer has announced over 1600 offers across online and offline merchants in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. In a statement, the SBI Card announced 70 national offers besides 1,550 regional and hyperlocal offers spread across 2,600 cities. The customers can benefit from up to 22.5 per cent cashback across various partner brands. The SBI Card has tied up with e-commerce platform Amazon for its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The festive sale will be live till October 3. SBI Card has also lined up offers from 28 key global and national partner brands including Flipkart, Samsung Mobile, Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Raymonds, LG, Samsung, Sony, Hewlett Packard, Make My Trip and many more. In addition to this, SBI Card EMI is also available at 1.6 lakh merchants and 2.25 lakh stores in India. The customers can avail EMI at no extra cost across more than 25 electronics and mobile brands. The buyers can also enjoy 15 per cent cashback on EMI transactions at select regional merchants.

“Our festive offers are a reflection of these efforts, and we hope that through these, we will be able to enhance the festive enjoyment for our customers”, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Card, said in a statement.

