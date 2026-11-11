SEC Enforcement Penalties Fall to 18-Year Low

Wall Street’s top enforcer obtained penalties last year totaling $1.1 billion, the lowest tally in nearly two decades. SEC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s numbers, released Tuesday, underscore the pullback in securities enforcement under the Trump administration, which has pursued a deregulatory agenda and given priority to making it easier for companies to raise capital and offer new ways to trade stocks.

The agency filed 348 enforcement actions during its latest federal fiscal year, which ended in September. That was nearly half the 634 enforcement actions the SEC averaged every year over the prior decade.

The $1.1 billion the SEC obtained from court orders and settlements last year is a significant drop from the totals it reported in past years. The last time the SEC’s enforcement yield came in under $2 billion it was amid the turmoil over how to respond to failing brokerages and banks during the financial crisis of 2008.

During the Biden administration, the agency averaged about $5.8 billion in penalties, representing both fines and the forfeiture of illegally earned profits.

The agency’s leaders say numbers don’t tell the whole story. “Enforcement actions and financial remedies are important measures of activity, but they are not the only or most telling measures,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said.