Sensex crosses 85,000 for the first time, Nifty at fresh record high
Sensex and Nifty hit record highs for the fourth consecutive session, boosted by the Federal Reserve's rate cut.
Sensex and Nifty reached new record highs for the fourth straight session today (September 24) as the Indian benchmark indices continued their upward momentum following the significant rate cut by the Federal Reserve last week. BSE Metal index up 2 percent, while oil & gas, powerup 0.5% each. However, IT index down 0.5%.
Read more: Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani slapped with ₹1 crore fine by Sebi in Reliance Home Finance case
Sensex surpassed 85,000 for the first time and hit a milestone of 85,023 while Nifty hit a fresh high of 25,971. About 1,823 shares advanced, 1,259 shares declined, and 122 shares remained unchanged.
Top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and Adani Enterprises while top losers were HUL, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Divis Labs and HDFC Life.
Read more: Melinda French Gates says she doesn't like being a billionaire: ‘It’s a great responsibility'
Expert view on stock market
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Two trends deserve attention. The serious global geopolitical concern continues to be the Middle East where things are getting worse. Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed hundreds of people triggering concerns. Crude has inched up. Gold and the volatility index are moving up reflecting anxiety. However, the market remains resilient and the undertone continues to be bullish. Investors have to take a call based on these two trends.”
Read more: Laapataa Ladies on OTT: Where to watch India's official Oscars 2025 entry
Aishvarya Dadheech, founder & CIO of Fident Asset Management, said, “The market should remain sidelined until we see quarterly results and gain better clarity on RBI's rate-cut decisions and the Fed's next moves. If the FII buying continues, we could see much higher levels by Diwali.”