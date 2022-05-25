Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex dips by 303 points to end day at 53,749 points; Nifty falls by 91.25 pts
business

Sensex dips by 303 points to end day at 53,749 points; Nifty falls by 91.25 pts

Sensex dips by 303 points to end day at 53,749 points; Nifty falls by 91.25 points
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Sensex dips by 303 points to end day at 53,749 points; Nifty falls by 91.25 points

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sensex stock markets bombay stock exchange nifty nse nifty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP