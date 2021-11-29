Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex drops 585 points to 56,521 in early trade, Nifty sheds 191 points too 16,835
business

Sensex drops 585 points to 56,521 in early trade, Nifty sheds 191 points too 16,835

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled by 585.22 points or 1.02% to 56,521.93 points with 25 of its components trading in the red.
Sensex drops 585 points to 56,521 in early trade, Nifty sheds 191 points
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 09:59 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined by more than 1 per cent in the early trade on Monday due to deep losses in financials, IT and auto stocks amid lingering worries over the emergence of the new COVID variant Omicron.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled by 585.22 points or 1.02 per cent to 56,521.93 points with 25 of its components trading in the red.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange tanked 191.40 points or 1.12 pc to 16,835.05 as Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp dropped.

Among Sensex stocks, HDFC fell by 1.61 per cent, HUL by 1.22 per cent, and Maruti by 0.88 per cent.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, UltraTech Cement, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and SBI were among the major losers.

Bucking the trend, IndusInd emerged as the lead gainer rising by more than 1 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed promoters to hold 26 per cent stake in private banks after 15 years.

RELATED STORIES

Bharti Airtel and RIL also advanced, limiting losses in the index.

FII investors were net sellers in Indian stocks as they sold equities worth 5,785.83 crore on net basis last Friday.

Asian markets were also down as investors continued to assess the risks to the economic recovery posed by the new COVID variant Omicron.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.34 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.42 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse nifty stock markets
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP