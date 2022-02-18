Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 110 points

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 109.52 points or trading at 57782.49 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.19 am.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 09:47 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 109.52 points and Nifty down by 27.10 points.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17277.50 at 9:19 am, down by 27.10 points or 0.16 per cent.

