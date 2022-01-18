Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex gains 138.57 points to 61,447.48 in opening session; Nifty tops 18k mark
Sensex gains 138.57 points to 61,447.48 in opening session; Nifty tops 18k mark

Starting on a positive note, the BSE gauge was trading 138.57 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 61,447.48 in early trade.
(PTI File Photo)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 09:41 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharmita Kar

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 135 points in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index-majors ITC, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv amid a largely positive trend in the global markets.

Starting on a positive note, the BSE gauge was trading 138.57 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 61,447.48 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty advanced 35.50 points or 0.19 per cent to 18,343.60.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.49 per cent, followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and HDFC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 85.88 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 61,308.91. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 52.35 points or 0.29 per cent to 18,308.10.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.20 per cent to USD 87.52 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth 855.47 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

