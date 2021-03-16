Home / Business / Sensex jumps 170 points to top 50,560 in opening session; Nifty nears 15,000-level
business

Sensex jumps 170 points to top 50,560 in opening session; Nifty nears 15,000-level

Domestic indices opened on a positive note with BSE Sensex climbing over 150 points to top 50,500 and the broader Nifty nearing the 15,000-level on Tuesday. At 9:24am, the 30-share Sensex was up 171.56 points or 0.34% to trade at 50,566.64 while the wider Nifty jumped 56.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)

At 9:24am, the 30-share Sensex was up 171.56 points or 0.34% to trade at 50,566.64 while the wider Nifty jumped 56.80 or 0.38% to 14,986.30 in the opening session.

In the previous session on Monday, Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78% lower at 50,395.08 and NSE Nifty slumped 101.45 points or 0.67% to close at 14,929.50.

