business

Sensex jumps 228 points to open at 54,564; Nifty starts session at 16,345

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 09:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Sensex on Monday jumped 228 points to open at 54,564; whereas Nifty started session at 16,345.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.39. During the day, it zoomed 1,604.2 points or 3.03 per cent to 54,396.43.

Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty nse nifty
