Sensex jumps 228 points to open at 54,564; Nifty starts session at 16,345

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.
Published on May 23, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Sensex on Monday jumped 228 points to open at 54,564; whereas Nifty started session at 16,345.
On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.39. During the day, it zoomed 1,604.2 points or 3.03 per cent to 54,396.43.
