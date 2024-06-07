 Sensex jumps 600 points as RBI raises FY25 GDP growth forecast - Hindustan Times
Sensex jumps 600 points as RBI raises FY25 GDP growth forecast

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2024 11:05 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged in a widely expected move.

Indian shares held steady after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged as widely-expected and retained its tighter monetary stance. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 22,968.9 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.64% to 75,624 points after the rate cut decision. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged in a widely expected move as robust economic growth continues to provide space to focus on bringing down inflation towards its medium-term target of 4%.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

